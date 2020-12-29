Constance Wu Gives Birth To A Baby Girl With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: Reports

The Crazy Rich Asians actor, Constance Wu has been blessed with her first bundle of joy with musician boyfriend Ryan Kattner and its a baby girl. However, according to a report by E! News, the couple welcomed their baby girl over the summer and revealed that they're doing great. The news about Constance Wu's baby has taken the internet by surprise as the actor never publicly spoke about her pregnancy.

Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner become parents to a baby girl

Popular film and television actor Constance Wu, who rose to fame after starring in ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, reportedly gave birth to her first child, i.e. a baby girl, over the summer. According to a report by E! News, the 38-year-old has been keeping a low profile since March this year, when a lockdown was imposed in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to not speaking about her pregnancy publicly, the Hustlers actor has also been inactive on social media for a while now.

Now, a source revealed to the online portal that Constance Wu, her boyfriend Ryan and their baby girl are doing great. The source further revealed that the couple is happy and excited for commencing a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed their first child into this world.

For the unversed, Constance Wu's boyfriend, Ryan Kattner is Texas-born musician, composer and screenwriter, who is a band member of the famous rock band 'Man Man'. He is popularly known by his stage name, i.e. 'Honus Honus'.

On the work front

Constance Wu's widely popular American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat was concluded this year after airing six seasons over the span of five years. She was last seen sharing the screen space with Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart in the 2019 film Hustlers. She will next be seen in I Was a Simple Man, that will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January next year. Furthermore, Constance will also be reprising her role as Rachel Chu in the sequel of Crazy Rich Asians.

