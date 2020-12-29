Actor-comedian Yogi Babu Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Manju Bhargavi

Popular Tamil actor-comedian, Yogi Babu and wife Manju Bhargavi welcomed their first bundle of joy yesterday and the man and wife are blessed with a baby boy. After tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony this year in February, the couple is blessed with a baby boy, announced Yogi himself through his Twitter handle on December 28, 2020. Soon after he shared the good news with fans, congratulatory wishes for the couple started pouring in on social media.

Twitterati shower Yogi Babu's baby with immense love

On December 28, 2020, the three-time Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award-winning actor Yogi Babu announced welcoming his first baby with wife Manju Bhargavi. Yesterday, the Pariyerum Perumal actor took to his Twitter handle and gushed "Baby Boy" followed by a red-heart emoticon.

Soon after the news broke the internet, fans were quick to rejoice and congratulate Yogi and Manju on the arrival of their first baby. While one fan tweeted writing, "Congrats Anna", another wrote, "Kutty Yogi Babu On the way to Tamil cinema Congratulations Yogi Babu Anna".

Take a look:

Baby Boy 💕 — Yogi Babu (@yogibabu_offl) December 28, 2020

For the unversed, the couple took their wedding vows in February this year and are blessed with a boy after 10 months of their marriage. The man and wife had gotten married in a private wedding ceremony at Thiruttani's Murugan Temple, located in Tamil Nadu. Although their wedding was kept an intimate affair with the attendance of family members only, the Kollywood couple had planned to host a grand reception for their pals from the film fraternity. However, Yogi's plans of celebrating with his Kollywood peers got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About Yogi Babu's movies

After kickstarting his career in the Tamil film industry in 2009, actor-comedian Yogi Babu has starred in over 100 films over the span of a decade. The 35-year-old rose to fame after his exemplary performances in Tamil films including Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal. Yogi has several upcoming films in his kitty including Dikkiloona, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Kadaisi Vivasayi and Doctor. Throughout his career as an actor, the actor-comedian has shared the screen space with some of the most popular Tamil film superstars which include Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Dhanush to name a few.

