Nazriya Nazim Shares Meghana Raj's Post, Calls Her Baby Boy With A Cute Nickname

Meghana Raj recently shared a glimpse of her baby boy on her Instagram handle and her fans and followers gushed over the little munchkin, fondly called Chiru Jr by the late actor Chiranjeevi's fans. The photo shows the baby holding Meghana's finger and the actor also wrote an emotional caption with it. This picture was shared by Nazriya Nazim on her Instagram story and she also gave a cute nickname to the baby boy. Read on to know more about it.

Meghana Raj's baby's nickname by Nazriya Nazim

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of her baby. The adorable picture had Chiru Jr holding his mother's finger and fans gushed over how cute the photo was. Meghana's friend, Nazriya Nazim reposted this image on her story and gave a heartwarming nickname to her friend's son. She called the newborn 'my lil chumbaakk' and followed it up with a heart and heart-eyed emoticon. You can see her story here.

Meghana Raj's post

Meghana's post featuring her son's tiny hand went viral on social media. Her caption read, "Time of miracles! ðŸŽ„ my lil gift trying 2 wrap his tiny hands around mine â¤ï¸ Cant thank u enough Baby Ma... the best gift u have ever given me... we love u! Waiting for u!". Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with heart emoticons and asked Meghana to post a full picture of her baby. You can see some of the comments here.

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his partner Meghana Raj Sarja were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Actor Dhruva Sarja shared the news through his social media platform. The pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj Sarja's baby were shared online on many fan pages of the deceased actor and he was called Chiru Jr by his fans. Here are some photos of their baby.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 aged 39. The actor’s sudden demise had shocked the film industry as well as his admirers. Numerous fans had turned up at his house to pay their respects and tribute to the late actor. The funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru in the presence of family and friends.

