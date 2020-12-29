Emma Roberts Welcomes Baby Boy With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Actor Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have welcomed a healthy baby boy on December 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. She has named her son Rhodes. Both mother and baby are doing well post the delivery. Read on to know more details:

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts has delivered a healthy baby boy called Rhodes on Sunday in Los Angeles. Emma Roberts’ boyfriend Garette Hedlund and she are extremely ecstatic on the baby’s arrival. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the newborn munchkin weighs nine pounds and is healthy as well. Neither of the partners has confirmed the news on social media.

Emma had revealed earlier that she always wanted to have a baby. She had her eggs frozen while she was in her twenties after she was diagnosed with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition wherein a similar tissue as that of the uterus begins to grow outside the uterine activity.

Emma Roberts announced her pregnancy to her fans and followers through an Instagram post in August. She was seen wearing a white dress and cradling her baby bump in the picture. She also revealed the gender of the baby when she uploaded a picture with Hedlund and captioned it by saying, ‘Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙’.

Roberts has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy on Instagram very frequently. She also used to share the pictures of the book she has been reading and the food she was eating.

According to a source close to US Weekly, Emma and Garrette were getting more and more excited as her due date kept nearing. The source also revealed that Garrette is looking forward to becoming a new dad and feels that this is something that he needed. He also thinks that the baby is a blessing. Emma Roberts and Garette Hedlund are popularly known for their role in the movie Troy. They began dating after her engagement with Peters. Hedlund was arrested in February for two DUI offences. He is currently serving his 36 months of probation. He was also required to enrol for nine-month first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counselling program.

Image courtesy: @emmaroberts Instagram

