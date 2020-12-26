Iggy Azalea Shares Unseen Pictures Of Baby Onyx On IG While She Slams Her Ex On Twitter

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea took to Instagram in order to share never-before-seen pictures of her son Onyx Carter with her ex, Playboi Carti. Simultaneously, on Twitter, the 30-year-old rapper insinuated that her now-ex had been unfaithful to her throughout a major portion of her pregnancy. The images of Iggy Azalea's son and her spending Christmas together can be found below.

The Posts of Iggy Azalea's son and her:

Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section.

I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

At one point, Iggy Azalea began directly addressing a woman who, as Iggy implied, was someone with whom her ex was cheating on her. In the tweet below, one can see her anger-filled parable while she recounts an incident which presumably showed the woman in question's character to her. The tweet can be found on Iggy Azalea's Twitter.

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. 👍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

About Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti:

As per an article on LiveMirror.com, Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti sparked rumours about seeing each other when the two were spotted at Beverly Hills' Mastro's Steakhouse, three months post which the duo started seeing each other. In a 2019 interview, as per the very same article, Playboi Carti confirmed their relationship and said that whenever he would engage in a conversation with the Australian rapper, he would tune everybody else out. The concluding sentences of the LiveMirror report also quoted the American rapper saying that the two moved in together at their Atlanta-based house during December 2018. On the work front, Playboi Carti's new album, titled Whole Lotta Red, released less than 24 hours ago.

