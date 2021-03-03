Constance Wu To Star Opposite Chris Pratt In Amazon Series 'The Terminal List': Reports

Fresh Off the Boat fame Constance Wu is all set to return to television series as the leading female starring opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series titled, The Terminal List, reported ANI. The series is apparently based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel with the same title. Chris Pratt is also said to executively produce the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who will direct the series, along with the writer, David DiGilio.

According to the report, Constance Wu will be seen portraying the character of a risk-seeking war correspondent, Katie Buranek, who uses her byline in order to speak the truth. Katie leaves her desk at a well-known news company in order to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. At a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an ‘unlikely ally’ in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She wishes to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about James and the conspiracy James is fighting against.

The plot of the conspiracy-thriller drama is based on the life of James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) after his Navy SEALs is bushwhacked during an uncompromising covert mission. The former returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event that took place and starts questioning his culpability. However, when the new evidence is known, James uncovers dark forces which are working against him, who is not only endangering his life but also the lives of those he loves.

Author Jack Carr will also be executively producing the series, along with Chris and Jon Schumacher under the banners Indivisible Productions and Antoine will do it under Fuqua Film. Fuqua Film has already released popular flicks such as The Equalizer and Training Day. David will be the showrunner and will write, while also executive producing it.

Meanwhile, Constance Wu, who is popular for her roles in superhit films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, will next be seen in Fresh Off the Boat season 6 as Jessica Huang. She will also be appearing in the Amazon anthology series titled Solos. The series also features Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba, Nichole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, and Dan Stevens.

Image Source: Constance Wu's Twitter

