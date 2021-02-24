James Gunn Reveals Chris Pratt Was NOT His First Choice To Play Star-Lord In MCU

Chris Pratt portrays Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has received much appreciation for his performance as the character. Pratt made his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 but now the director of the film James Gunn has disclosed that the actor was not his choice to play the role.

James Gunn reveals Chris Pratt wasn’t his choice to play Star-Lord

James Gunn has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than a million followers. In a recent Q&A session, a user asked the filmmaker if he selected Chris Pratt to essay Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy by watching his performance as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He replied "no".

Gunn explained that he saw Pratt on the show and thought he was funny. However, the director did not think he was right to play the part. He mentioned that their casting director had to talk him into even auditioning him for the MCU role.

Another user asked James Gunn to give some names of the actors who auditioned for Star-Lord in the MCU. He declined to name them stating that he would never share who auditioned and did not get the roles unless they shared it first. However, Gunn did mention that as many people know, Glenn Howerton auditioned for the character, and he was his second choice. Howerton is best known for depicting Dennis Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

As it is now known, Chris Pratt got the role of Peter Quill in the MCU. He has appeared in around four movies reprising the role. Following his debut, he reprised the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. Pratt had a small appearance in Avengers: Endgame. All the films earned praises from the viewers and were successful at the box office.

Chris Pratt is all set to play Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalia Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. He will also be seen in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. It is written and directed by James Gunn, with its production expected to start later this year.

