Chris Pratt Quips How He Is 'the Better Chris' In His Recent IG Story, See Here

Three of the most popular Hollywood superheroes - Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans - are a part of the Marvel's Cinematic superhero universe. Recently, Chris Pratt posted a story about how he is the better Chris and decided it was time to let his victories speak for him and end this age-long debate. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor recently shared a story on his Instagram handle. See the story here.

"Victories" Over Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Will End the "Better Chris" Debate

Chris Pratt is extremely funny and is loved by the fans for his interesting social media posts which are both entertaining and informative. The actor recently was a part of a fantasy football league for charity in which he apparently beat his fellow Chris' from the Avengers superheroes team. The AGBO Superhero League is co-founded by the Russo Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo who are the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

In this story, Chris Pratt explained his journey in the AGBO Fantasy Football league by telling his fans that he made it into the finals even after being the last one to pick a draft. Chris Pratt was seen sitting his car during this video and seemed excited for being able to raise money for his charity. See the video here.

Chris Pratt first explained that it is a 14-man league and he had the 14th draft pick. He asked his fans if they understand how difficult it is and then proceeded to tell them that he was picked last and was very traumatized because of it. He shared anyone who gets picked last knows the feeling. He then told he qualified as the 8th place and was still unsure but even starting from the bottom he made his way up top.

Chris then pointed out that he had to surpass some very famous superheroes to reach the milestone. He tagged Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans in the post and revealed that he beat both of them and joked how his victory ends the 'Who's the better Chris?' debate. He then continued and admitted it was one of them. He then quipped that he does have an edge in terms of body fat and can beat them at that and called himself more buoyant.

After the 'Who's the better Chris?' debate, Pratt explained how his victories have already raised $80,000. If he wins the title his charity, The Special Olympics Washington will receive the donation of $150,000. Some of Chris Pratt's movies include Jurassic World franchise, Passengers and The Lego Movie among many others.

IMAGE CREDITS: @prattprattpratt IG, Chris Evan's fanpage IG, GQ IG

