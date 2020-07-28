'Constantine' Makers Reveal Why Keanu Reeves Didn't Sport The Brown Coat And Blonde Hair

When the Canadian actor Keanu Reeves essayed the role of John Constantine in 2005's film Constantine, an adaptation of the Hellblazer comics from DC/Vertigo, ardent fans of the comics majorly criticised the film because Reeves did not look like his part. Fans cried foul because Reeves didn't look like the character John Constantine, who was blond and had a British accent. Now, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman reunited for a panel discussion at Comic-Con@Home and explained why he didn't have a British accent, blonde hair and the brown coat.

Filmmakers open up about Keanu Reeves's look in Constantine

When the photos from Constantine came out in 2015, filmmakers had changed the character's trademark brown raincoat look into something more sleek and black, giving fans major The Matrix vibe. However, while the majority of the audience wasn't aware of who John Constantine was, many comic fans later admitted that the Keanu Reeves starrer was a good film, despite it really didn't give them the John Constantine vibes. On the other side, the fandom of the comics was extremely vocal about being upset with the changes made to John's look.

Now, during the recent Comic-Con@Home reunion panel, filmmakers Francis Lawrence and Akiva Goldsman revealed saying they never had a conversation regarding making Reeves look and sound more like the comic's version of the character. Francis Lawrence stated that in terms of costumes too, he remembers that one of the bigger changes was the iconic brown coat. However, he claimed that they tried the Constantine coat and ended up selecting the black one because they wanted to do what was right for the film.

Meanwhile, even before the filmmakers' explanation came in, Reeves had stated that he had wondered if he was right for the part. The actor-singer had also admitted that after reading the comics, he realized that didn't really resemble John. Also, unfortunately, for fans who were awaiting the sequel of the film and tuned in to Comic-Con@Home to witness the official announcement of the same but nothing of that sort happened. However, the fimmakers admitted that they do get asked about it by fans a lot, while Goldsman expressed saying they had developed several ideas over the years.

