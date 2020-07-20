Keanu Reeves To Introduce A Demi-god Warrior With His Debut 12-issue Comic Book Series

The prolific Canadian actor, director, musician and producer, Keanu Reeves has ventured into comic book writing with a 12-issue series, titled BRZRKR. Reeves has created and co-written the comic book in collaboration with Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, letterer Clem Robins and colourist Bill Crabtree. The actor-musician will introduce a demi-god warrior, Berzerker to the world with his debut comic book series.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, & Idris Elba To Narrate Episodes In HBO Max's A World Of Calm

Also Read | Charlize Theron Is Ready For 'Atomic Blonde' & Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' Crossover

Keanu Reeves adds one more achievement to his list of accomplishments

Keanu Reeves has now achieved yet another milestone as he adds comic book author to his list of accomplishments. This October, the Dracula actor is all set to make his official debut as a co-writer of the 12-issue series BRZRKR, that follows the life of demi-god warrior. According to reports of an American daily, Reeves joined hands with Boom! Studios, artist Alessandro Vitti and author Matthew Kindt to create this 12-issue series, that will introduce demi-god Berzerker to the world. In an interview with the daily, Reeves revealed that he first presented the idea to Boom! Studios sometime last year and described Berserker as a half-man, who was born to a war god 80,000 years ago. He also described it as 'little fantasy in reality'.

On July 17, 2020, Boom! Studios announced the news on their Twitter handle. Revealing the illustration of Berzerker from the comic book series, they wrote, "We're thrilled to announce BRZRKR, a twelve-issue series from the iconic Keanu Reeves in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside co-writer@mattkindt & artist@AlessandroVitti!". Check out their tweet below:

We're thrilled to announce BRZRKR, a twelve-issue series from the iconic Keanu Reeves in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside co-writer @mattkindt & artist @AlessandroVitti!@USATODAY has the exclusive details: https://t.co/IQZdL4P63l pic.twitter.com/rLo0MKdqgS — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Joins The Cast Of Keanu Reeves' Much-anticipated 'The Matrix 4'?

The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Where to buy 'BRZRKR' from?

The first issue of BRZRKR has been scheduled to release in October 2020. The website of Boom! Studios revealed that BRZRKR #1's print copies will be exclusively available at local comic book shops and at the webstore of Boom! Studios, suggesting fans to use comicshoplocator.com to locate the one nearest them. They also revealed that the digital copies of the comic book will also be available for purchase from 'ComiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire'.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Snapped In Berlin As 'Matrix 4' Resumes Shoot; See Pics

(Image credit: Keanu Reeves FC Instagram and Boom! Studios Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.