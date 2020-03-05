Robert Pattinson's 'The Lighthouse' & Other Similar Arthouse Horror Films You Should Watch

Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is widely known for his roles in films like Twilight, Harry Potter and more. He is making news with his upcoming role in The Batman. Robert Pattinson, who is most widely known for his popular role as Edward Cullen in Twilight, has broken barriers and picked some strong roles in many other films.

Recently, he appeared in Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, which received high praise from critics. Read on to know more about this film and similar arthouse psychological horror flicks:

Robert Pattinson's 'The Lighthouse' & other top arthouse horror films worth watching

1) The Lighthouse

This is one of Robert Pattinson's most challenging roles and the film has received much appreciation. The film centers around two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. The film was directed by Robert Eggers and is one of the must-watch arthouse horror films.

2) The Woman in Black

This is another popular and must-watch arthouse horror film. The film is about a lawyer who is assigned to travel to a village to examine a house that belonged to a recently deceased woman. The movie takes a scary note once he gets to the house. This one will send shivers down your back, so it's preferred to watch with someone close to you.

3) The House That Jack Built

This is another one of the must-watch arthouse horror films. The film talks about the life of Jack who is a failed architect and vicious sociopath. Jack likes to recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders. The story of Jack will get you gripping the edge of your seat. The film is directed by Lars von Trier and is hugely popular among fans of the director. It has also won many awards and accolades.

