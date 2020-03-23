Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' Amid Coronavirus Spread By Tweaking Some Lyrics

American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is famous for his song Sweet Caroline. The legendary singer recently took to his Twitter to share a new version of this song with some change in lyrics. The tweaked version of this song is being well received by his fans all over the world. He changed the lyrics of the song to spread awareness about the Coronavirus situation all over the world.

Neil Diamond tweaked the lyrics to say that instead of touching hands one should make sure that our hands are washed properly and sanitised and also to avoid touching. His video on Twitter came after he gave a surprise performance in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. His fans are also praising his move to share the tweaked version of his iconic song.

The singer started his video as "Hi everyone, this is Neil Diamond". At the start of the video, his dog can be seen in front of the camera. He further continued that "I know we're going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think if maybe we sing together, well we'll just feel a little bit better. Give it a try. OK?" See the video here.

Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Neil Diamond sang his song Sweet Caroline with almost similar lyrics to the original one. He was seen singing the song as he sat in front of his fireplace with his acoustic guitar. He changed the lyrics that said "Hands, touching hands / Reaching out, touching me, touching you" to "Hands, washing hands / Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won't touch you.". The video has been viewed by 3.8 Million people on Twitter with around 5,800 comments and more than 43,000 retweets. Neil Diamond also showed his support to healthcare workers that are working during this global pandemic in a recent tweet. See the tweet here.

Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #solidarityat8 #saferathome pic.twitter.com/g8COCSOiYA — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

