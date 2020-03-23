Robert Lewandowski Donates €1 Million To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak In Germany

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the latest to come forward to support the ongoing battle against the coronavirus outbreak. Lewandowski and his wife Anna have donated €1 million to fight the rapid outbreak of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Germany: Robert Lewandowski donates €1 million to fight coronavirus

Robert Lewandowski recently spoke to German publication Sport Bild, where he stated, "We’re all well aware of the difficult situation we’re currently going through. Today we’re all playing on the same team. We need to be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let’s do it".

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Donates: Star Leaves Jupp Heynckes In Awe, Breaks His Bundesliga Record

Along with his contribution towards fighting coronavirus, Lewandowski used his interview with the publication to urge everyone around the world to 'be responsible' and doing their bit in preventing a further outbreak.

Coronavirus Germany: Robert Lewandowski donates €1 million as per Instagram post

The Polish striker subsequently took to Instagram to announce his contribution. Robert Lewandowski wrote, 'We have decided to donate EUR 1 million to contribute toward the fight against coronavirus. This situation affects each of us, so we are asking you again: Follow the instructions, listen to those who know best. Be responsible. We believe that we will return to our normal life soon. We are in this together.'

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Donates: Star Reveals Sergio Ramos And Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Him At Real Madrid

Coronavirus Germany: Robert Lewandowski donates and teammates launch campaign

Elsewhere, Lewandowski's Bayern teammates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have kickstarted a 'We Kick Corona' campaign with an aim to raise a sum to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in Germany. The duo has pledged €1 million between them to launch the campaign. The 'We Kick Corona' campaign has since received massive support from fellow Bundesliga stars and several other footballers from across Europe.

According to their website, over €2.5 million has been raised with support from Bundesliga stars Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector, Lukas Klostermann, Sebastian Rode, Julian Brandt, Lukas Monastery, Yannick Gerhardt, Sebastian Rode, Lars Stindl, Jonathan Tah, Nadiem Amiri and others.

Former Bundesliga players Leroy Sane, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Julian Draxler and Benedict Howedes among others have joined the initiative.

Also Read | Chelsea Vs Bayern Highlights: Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski Run Riot In London

Bundesliga coronavirus: Coronavirus Germany causing fixtures to be cancelled

Germany remains the fifth-worst affected nation with over 24000 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus. With the outbreak showing no signs of stopping, Bundesliga released a statement that noted that league would not be able to resume in the first week of April. However, they reiterated that a decision in regards to the current season will be made in the final week of March.

Coronavirus Germany: Bundesliga coronavirus statement

DFL Ordinary Assembly suspends further Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches. For now, this affects Matchday 27 in both leagues. In the final week of March, a decision will be made with regard to how to proceed with the remaining fixtures.



👉 https://t.co/jBAvka8EJS pic.twitter.com/ITGvpmSxem — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Donates: Star Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Unique Incentive To Score More Goals At Dortmund