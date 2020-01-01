Michael Jackson's Evergreen Hits That Will Be Remembered Forever

Michael Jackson was an American singer, songwriter and also a dancer. He was popularly known as the King Of Pop and is also regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th Century. Jackson died at the age of 50 because of the overdose of sedatives administered by his personal physician. In the memory of Jackson, his fans and followers are still perform his "Moonwalk dance". It is said that the artist may have gone but his contribution to the industry is not forgotten. Michael Jackson has given many back to back hits, that have been loved and highly appreciated by his fans.

Some of Michael Jackson's greatest hits

They Don't Care About Us

The song released on June 16 in 1995 and became an instant hit. Even after Michael Jackson's death, the song still has about 658 million views on YouTube. They Don't Care About Us is said to be a protest song and was also one of the most controversial pieces composed by Jackson. Commercially, the song became one of the top ten hits in European countries and number one in Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Italy.

Thriller

Thriller song was released as the album Thriller's seventh and the final single on November 2 in the year 1983. Thriller is a mix of disco and funk. The song has received over 636 million views on YouTube. The song received many positive reviews and also became the album's top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number four.

Beat It

The song is also from one of Michael Jackson's most successful albums Thriller. The song was released on February 14, in the year 1983 as the album's third single. Beat it peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for three weeks. It also charted at number one on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. The song has garnered about 556 million views on YouTube.

