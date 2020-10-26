'No Time To Buy': The Latest James Bond Film Will Not Release On OTT, Says MGM Studios

Over the weekend, Variety reported that Daniel Craig's last outing as James bond with No Time To Die explored a deal with various OTT platforms to sell the film for a whopping $600 million. However, Bloomberg later reached out to MGM studio's representative to comment on the same. However, the studio has declined by saying that the film is not for sale.

Also read: Cary Fukunaga says 'No Time to Die' opening scene will be Bond-free, has 'IT' like horror

'No Time To Die' is not for sale

There were several rumours about the debut of No Time to Die on OTT, but have now been clarified by the studios. However, a number of Hollywood leakers, including Grace Randolph from 'Beyond The Trailer' on YouTube also revealed through their sources that the studios actually reached out to Netflix and Apple TV to sell off the film at an expensive price tag of $600 million. The number, though sounds shocking for acquiring a single film's rights, is not actually inflated for the studios as they spent $250 million just to make the film, keeping aside the advertisement campaign for it which has already kicked off.

Also read: 'No Time to Die' director reveals how he felt on James Bond film's initial delay

On the other hand, the film has been subjected to multiple delays which have loaded up the project furthermore to an extended $30-$50 million in losses. On the other hand, other studios like Sony and Paramount have raked in an astounding amount by selling off their films to OTT platforms like Greyhound, Coming 2 America, and many more. Whereas, recently Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm had sold off to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping $120 million.

Also read: Daniel Craig says 'it isn't the right time' to release 'No Time to Die'; Read more

No Time To Die release date has been pushed time after time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is a monumental one for the series as it marks the last outing of Daniel Craig as James Bond, thus the studios have now decided to release the film in April 2021, almost a year after the film's original release date. However, RadioTimes had reached out to both Apple and Netflix to comment on whether they tried to acquire the fil, but they declined to do so. As of now, the studio feels adamant on not selling off their film to any OTT platform and wait for the mainstream movie business to resume and pick up the pace.

Also read: 'No Time To Die' cannot find right time to release, gets delayed to 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.