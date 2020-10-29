James Bond-style Sunglasses: Bose Designs Frames That Allows 'discreet' Conversation

On October 28, the American audio equipment company Bose Corporation launched high-performance futuristic sunglasses with high-quality speakers camouflaged near the arms that allow the individual to communicate discreetly while listening to music. Inspired by the spy movie James Bond, the pair of sunglasses can be used to have secret conversations in the style of 007 with the MI6.

According to the company’s description, the hi-tech pair of sunglasses is fitted with a subwoofer which in fact can be connected with the phone via Bluetooth and carries earphones that are strategically placed into the ears that can be used to listen to music, in actual, carrying out discrete conversation simultaneously. “Exclusive Bose Open Ear Audio technology produces the sound you’d never expect from sunglasses,” described the audio firm. The Bluetooth audio sunglasses cost between $199.00 and $249.95. According to Bustle’s review of the sunglasses, Bose has designed the new generation audio frames with a built-in audio augmented reality platform, allowing users to stream music, make calls, and access virtual assistants, at the same time keeping the audio private to its user.

Built-in audio-only AR

The company managed to place a lightweight Bose system into the sunglasses' arm interior which they fitted with an ultra-small microphone and multi-function button that escapes the public view. The futuristic specs built-in audio-only AR comes with a 9-axis head motion sensor and connects to the GPS, therefore, the Bond sunglasses will trace the wearer’s exact location and instead of visuals, can describe the landmarks in the surrounding. According to Bustle’s sources, the company will be launching an app to enable the operation of its AR technology on the sunglasses in a more efficient way. Bose launched the audio frames in two styles, a square, and angled frame Alto, and Rondo, round and slightly smaller frame as the company describes with only in matte black colour in James Bond style for now.

