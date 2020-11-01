'James Bond' Actors Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig Pay Tribute To First '007' Agent Connery

Quick links:
Hollywood legend Sean Connery's predecessors in the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, along with several others from the industry have paid tribute to the original 007, who passed away at 90 on October 31. Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to commemorate the suave British agent 007 who cast a long shadow of "cinematic splendour that will live on forever.” Meanwhile, Daniel Craig issued a statement, saying, Connery “defined an era and a style” and will continue to be “one of the true greats of cinema.” Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more, Craig said.
“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself,” the 67-year-old star wrote, paying tribute to the late legend. Pointing out that Connery had set a benchmark and the rest of the Hollywood actors had to follow his “iconic footsteps”, Brosnan said, “Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”
Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — “The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
Statement from Daniel Craig: “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”
Connery began his career in 1956 with BBC’s Requiem for a Heavyweight and cast in Ian Fleming’s James Bond as the lead British spy with the debut of 1962’s Dr. No. Producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman signed the iconic actor who went on to play the Bond character in seven of the spy thrillers (one of them, 1983's Never Say Never Again was 'unofficial'). Later actors Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig had to carry on Connery’s legacy, whose performance as Bond was hailed as “best ever” by the fans.
Every day on set with #SeanConnery was not just an honour, but an object lesson in great screen acting. But some things just can’t be taught . Charisma, power , that damned handsome thing, all that watchability... these things were utterly unique to Sean. He could carry a film like very few can. Irreplaceable. A great legacy .#RIP #seanconnery . A privilege to know and work with him.
In the 1990s Connery’s performance also won him an Oscar award for the movie The Untouchables in Best Supporting Actor role. “It is with much sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” actor Daniel Craig lamented. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more,” he continued, adding, “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.” Craig also said that the legendary actor will “continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.” Actor Sam Neill said that every day on set with Sean Connery was not just an honour, but “an object lesson in great screen acting”.
Biding a heartfelt farewell to Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “I love you, Sean Connery, with all my heart. Farewell, my friend.” Cary Elwes, in an emotional post, said that “the only Bond has gone”. Meanwhile, producers of Bond movies, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said that Connery was and shall always be remembered as the “original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond... James Bond”.
I, like the rest of the world, was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Connery this morning. Sean was a crafted actor who was enormously proud of his body of work, particularly his work on stage. And although he was a very no-nonsense person, he was incredibly inclusive with me professionally and personally. He was the biggest star that I ever worked with and I will be forever grateful to be linked with him on film. Sean Connery was a man’s man who had an amazing career. #seanconnery #untouchables #robinhoodprinceofthieves
