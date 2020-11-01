'James Bond' Actors Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig Pay Tribute To First '007' Agent Connery

Hollywood legend Sean Connery's predecessors in the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, along with several others from the industry have paid tribute to the original 007, who passed away at 90 on October 31. Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to commemorate the suave British agent 007 who cast a long shadow of "cinematic splendour that will live on forever.” Meanwhile, Daniel Craig issued a statement, saying, Connery “defined an era and a style” and will continue to be “one of the true greats of cinema.” Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more, Craig said.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself,” the 67-year-old star wrote, paying tribute to the late legend. Pointing out that Connery had set a benchmark and the rest of the Hollywood actors had to follow his “iconic footsteps”, Brosnan said, “Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.”

Connery began his career in 1956 with BBC’s Requiem for a Heavyweight and cast in Ian Fleming’s James Bond as the lead British spy with the debut of 1962’s Dr. No. Producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman signed the iconic actor who went on to play the Bond character in seven of the spy thrillers (one of them, 1983's Never Say Never Again was 'unofficial'). Later actors Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig had to carry on Connery’s legacy, whose performance as Bond was hailed as “best ever” by the fans.

Read: First On-screen James Bond, Sean Connery Passes Away At 90

Read: James Bond-style Sunglasses: Bose Designs Frames That Allows 'discreet' Conversation

Unforgettable words — 'The name’s Bond... James Bond'

In the 1990s Connery’s performance also won him an Oscar award for the movie The Untouchables in Best Supporting Actor role. “It is with much sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” actor Daniel Craig lamented. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more,” he continued, adding, “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.” Craig also said that the legendary actor will “continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.” Actor Sam Neill said that every day on set with Sean Connery was not just an honour, but “an object lesson in great screen acting”.

Biding a heartfelt farewell to Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “I love you, Sean Connery, with all my heart. Farewell, my friend.” Cary Elwes, in an emotional post, said that “the only Bond has gone”. Meanwhile, producers of Bond movies, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said that Connery was and shall always be remembered as the “original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond... James Bond”.

Read: 'No Time To Buy': The Latest James Bond Film Will Not Release On OTT, Says MGM Studios

Read: After Daniel Craig, Who Could Be The Next 'James Bond'? Here Is The Producer's Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.