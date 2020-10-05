'Country At Heart' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Hallmark premiered another fall movie, Country at Heart on October 3, 2020, Saturday. Though it faced postponement several times, the romantic drama movie aired at 9 pm EST. Country at Heart revolves around the life of a country singer, who meets a Nashville songwriter to gain inspiration. As the duo teams up to work on a song, they find several complications. However, it also turns out to become a hit and results in true love between them.
Hallmark’s Country at Heart stars Jessy Schram, Niall Matter, and Lucas Bryant in the lead roles. It also features actors like Tommie Amber Pirie, Chris Handfield, and Zach Smadu, among others, as supporting characters. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the cast of Country at Heart.
Jessy Schram plays the role of Shayna in the romantic drama flick. She has previously appeared in Road to Christmas, The Nine Lives of Claw, The Beautiful Ones, Once Upon a Time, Falling Skies, Mad Ben, Last Resort, Limelight, Smile as Big as Moon, Veronica Mars, Harvest Moon, and Major Crimes, to name a few. Jessy Schram portrays Shayna Cook, who is on the verge of quitting her music career. However, destiny makes her meet a famous songwriter with whom she teams up to create a hit song.
This SATURDAY October 3rd 9/8central! Grady has a plan to get Shayna's dreams to come true – but is he after something more? Take your horse out for a ride, check it off your Fall Harvest Bucket List, and tune in for the all new Hallmark Channel Original Premiere Country at Heart Saturday at 9pm/8c.
Lucas Bryant plays the role of Luke, who has appeared in Private Eyes, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Agents of SHIELD, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Faux Baby, and MVP, to name a few. He portrays an ace singer, for whom Grady has to write a song. When Luke watches Shayna performing, he gets to know about her potential and asks her to sing at the upcoming festival. As she grows excited with the opportunity, Grady gets envious and plans to finish the song alone.
