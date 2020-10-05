'Country At Heart' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Hallmark premiered another fall movie, Country at Heart on October 3, 2020, Saturday. Though it faced postponement several times, the romantic drama movie aired at 9 pm EST. Country at Heart revolves around the life of a country singer, who meets a Nashville songwriter to gain inspiration. As the duo teams up to work on a song, they find several complications. However, it also turns out to become a hit and results in true love between them.

Hallmark’s Country at Heart stars Jessy Schram, Niall Matter, and Lucas Bryant in the lead roles. It also features actors like Tommie Amber Pirie, Chris Handfield, and Zach Smadu, among others, as supporting characters. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the cast of Country at Heart.

Country at Heart cast

Jessy Schram as Shayna

Jessy Schram plays the role of Shayna in the romantic drama flick. She has previously appeared in Road to Christmas, The Nine Lives of Claw, The Beautiful Ones, Once Upon a Time, Falling Skies, Mad Ben, Last Resort, Limelight, Smile as Big as Moon, Veronica Mars, Harvest Moon, and Major Crimes, to name a few. Jessy Schram portrays Shayna Cook, who is on the verge of quitting her music career. However, destiny makes her meet a famous songwriter with whom she teams up to create a hit song.

Niall Matter as Grady

Niall Matter plays the role of Grady Parker. He has earlier appeared in Christmas at Dollywood, Love at First Dance, The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Guilt by Association, and Stop the Wedding, among others. Niall Matter portrays Grady Parker, who has to write the last song for Duke. But Shayna interrupts him with advice, which he takes for granted before witnessing her performing at a local club. As Grady suggests them to work together, they become closer.

Lucas Bryant as Luke

Lucas Bryant plays the role of Luke, who has appeared in Private Eyes, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Agents of SHIELD, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Faux Baby, and MVP, to name a few. He portrays an ace singer, for whom Grady has to write a song. When Luke watches Shayna performing, he gets to know about her potential and asks her to sing at the upcoming festival. As she grows excited with the opportunity, Grady gets envious and plans to finish the song alone.

