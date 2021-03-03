Country Music Fans Must Wait; 2021 CMA Fest Cancelled due To COVID-19; 2022's Dates Out

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the CMA Fest country music festival in Nashville, Tennessee for the second year in a row. The Country Music Association announced the cancellation of the June event on Tuesday (local time). Since its establishment in 1972 as a Fan Fair, the mega event is one of the oldest country music festivals. The Country Music Association hosts the CMA Music Festival, a four-day music festival focused on country music, every June (CMA). Half of the festival's proceeds are donated to charity each year (estimated at US$200,000 in 2001), while the other half is set aside by the CMA for "the advancement of country music", as said by CMA itself. This year, it got canceled again due to the ongoing pandemic. It was confirmed in a tweet by CMA's official Twitter handle.

To our loyal #CMAfest fans - we will see you June 9-12, 2022 for an epic celebration of Country Music! â¤ï¸ https://t.co/CGbN3NRPsa pic.twitter.com/3ZZSikyl3f — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 2, 2021

Also Read: ACM Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Lead Nominations

Also Read: Morgan Wallen Apologises After Using The N-word, Country Music Community Left Upset

Statment from CMA

As reported by Fox News, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern made a statement regarding the cancellation of the event on behalf of the organization that they are positive about the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it's becoming readily available to everyone. But still, they are facing numerous challenges which prevent them from bringing artists, fans, and crew members together. The festival was expected to take place at many Nashville venues, according to Trahern, but they could not be rescheduled for later in the year. The venues will also have space limits, restricting the number of people who could attend. Furthermore, the festival attracts a significant number of out-of-state and foreign tourists who would be adversely affected by travel restrictions. Those who bought passes last year and kept them for this year's festival can either keep them for 2022 or request a refund at CMAFest.com. The fest was scheduled from Thursday,10 June till Sunday, 13 June this year.

Also Read: Kris Kristofferson Retires As Country Music Singer At The Age Of 86

Also Read: Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies At 86

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.