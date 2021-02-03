Morgan Wallen Apologises After Using The N-word, Country Music Community Left Upset

American singer Morgan Wallen, who is known for his songs such as More Than My Hometown, Whiskey Glasses, Still Goin Down, has currently been apologising after using a racial slur. The American country singer was reportedly caught on video using the N-word and another inappropriate language when he came home after a night out with his friends.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Wallen can be seen walking to his place and telling someone to "take care of" this "***** *** ************". He was also heard saying, "Take care of this ***** *** n*****". The video, posted on TMZ Tuesday night and reportedly recorded by Wallen's neighbours, shows him screaming profanity after a night out in Nashville, including the N-word.

Morgan Wallen recently revealed in a statement to ET that he very much embarrassed and went on to apologise for the same. He also said that he used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that he wishes he could take back. He also said that there are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. He wants to sincerely apologise for using the word and promise to do better, added Morgan.

Also read | Morgan Wallen Makes Fun Of Self On 'SNL' For Not Following COVID Protocols Earlier

After the incident and the apology, many in the country music community have already commented on the situation, with Mickey Guyton tweeting, “This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time”. Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, tweeted, “The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music”. Check out a few comments below.

This is not his first time using that “unacceptable” racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

the truth is the truth. https://t.co/HocuKJraWa — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

Also read | Karanvir Bohra Remembers Brother Kushal Punjabi, Prays That He's In 'happy Place'

Morgan Wallen's tour 2021

Morgan Wallen has currently 23 upcoming concerts. Morgan Wallen’s next concert is reportedly said to begin from June 10, 2021, is at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, after that they'll be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Morgan Wallen on SNL

It has also been reported that Country Radio will be removing Morgan Wallen from playlists after the racial slur. However, the official reports have been given by the company. This is not the first time Morgan Wallen has been making headlines. Back in October, he was pulled from performing on Saturday Night Live after breaking COVID-19 protocols by drinking in a nightclub. Eight weeks later, Lorne Michael personally called him to welcome him back to the show. He poked fun at himself during his December 5 appearance — with the aid of Jason Bateman — for being kicked off the show. He was also arrested for public intoxication last May.

Also read | Morgan Wallen's Album Leaked By Walmart Ahead Of Its January 8 Release

Also read | Morgan Wallen's New Album 'Dangerous' To Release With An Enhanced Experience On Spotify

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.