Jennifer Aniston's & Courtney Cox's Best Moments As BFFs From F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's respective characters of Rachel Green and Monica Geller from the popular show FRIENDS have given #friendshipgoals for many. In the show, the characters of Rachel and Monica were connected since high school.

Though they lost touch, Geller and Green reconnected when the latter ran from her wedding. Monica Geller was like a doting mother to Rachel Green. She provided her shelter and taught her to be independent. From their gossips in Central Perk to catfights in the apartment, the duo has experienced it all. They had each other's back through thick and thin.

Rachel Green and Monica Geller have shared some memorable moments as roommates and best friends together.

Here are some of the incredible moments that make Rachel Green and Monica Geller best friends

1. Eye drops for Green

Monica Geller knew Green’s fear of putting something into the eyes. However, she realized how crucial it was to pour the eye drops into her eyes. When Green was resistant, her best friend tackled her in everyway possible. There was a scene when Monica Geller pinned her down on the floor and squirted eye drops into her eyes.

2. Rachel Green’s insecurity

When Ross Geller started dating Julie from his China trip, Rachel was heartbroken. However, when she sensed Monica getting attached to Julie, Rachel could not contain her emotions. She grew insecure and thought Julie snatched her best friend as well. After several lies and confrontations, the two made up and expressed their feelings for each other.

3. Rachel’s Emma

Monica Geller decided a name for her own child. But when Rachel was indecisive about her newly born daughter’s name, Geller let her take that name. Rachel Green loved the name, Emma. Geller was selfless enough and loved her best friend more than that name. Therefore, she did not hesitate to give away the name.

4. Monica’s apartment

When Rachel came to Monica’s apartment, the latter taught her about life. Rachel Green ran from the altar and searched for Geller at Central Perk. Though she was not invited to Rachel’s wedding, she let her move in. She also helped her become independent and find her first job as a waitress.

5. Losing their apartment

Rachel Green and Monica Geller teamed up to compete against Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani. They kept their apartment on the bet as they were quite confident about their victory. However, things took a different turn as the latter team won and got their apartment. Monica and Rachel adjusted in the tiny, boring and stinky apartment of the boys.

