Courteney Cox Celebrates One Year Of Instagram, Shares Popular Video Posts; Watch

Friends star Courteney Cox has thoroughly entertained her fans and followers through her social media updates on Instagram in the past year. As she completed one year of being on Instagram on Wednesday, the actor shared a collage of some of her popular video posts to mark the anniversary. She captioned the post with the words, "Today marks my 1 year Instagram anniversary. It’s had its highs and lows but...I tried harder at tennis, boxing, piano, and being a man. Oh, and I did my first TikTok dance. So thank you to all of my followers and to #theellenshow for getting me started down this wormhole of sleepless nights spent editing my stupid videos ♥️♥️♥️"

Take a look:

The 55-year-old actor is known for her role as Monica Geller from the iconic sitcom Friends and her posts with her co-stars have always had the attention of fans from all over the world. The actor's posts have always made the fans smile as they often featured pictures of other actors from Friends. Courteney has also shared some memories from the past year which include her showing off some serious basket shooting skills as she makes one behind her back. Another video featured the Cougar Town actor flaunting herself as she emerges from the pool in a swimsuit.

Here, take a look:

In one of the videos, the 55-year-old former Friends star was seen performing the famous dance move from the show along with her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette on her Tik Tok profile. She grooved on to the lyrics of ‘Skinny Lil B Word’ and fans couldn’t keep calm as it was a major throwback to the show. The dance instantly reminded fans of 'The Routine’ that she performed with Ross played by David Schwimmer in the show.

Have a look:

The actor made her foray into the photo and video-sharing social media platform exactly a year ago after she expressed her desire to join social media on a chat show. As her first post, Cox shared her picture with Ellen DeGeneres and "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow when the duo appeared on the host's show.

