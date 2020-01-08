The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox never ceases to amaze her followers with her interesting posts on Instagram. Courteney joined Instagram quiet recently and she has since then posted many photos and videos which are a direct reference to the F.R.I.E.N.D.S show. Recently she appeared on Tik Tok with daughter Coco to perform the famous ‘Routine’ and fans loved it.

Also Read | The Weeknd's Girlfriends And How His Relationships Inspired His Music

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco perform an epic dance routine on TikTok

The 55-year-old former F.R.I.E.N.D.S star was seen performing the famous dance move from the show along with her 15-year-old daughter on her Tik Tok profile. She grooved on to the lyrics of ‘Skinny Lil B Word’ and fans couldn’t keep calm as it was a major throwback to the show. The dance instantly reminded fans of the dance set called the ‘Routine’ that she performed with Ross played by David Schwimmer in the show. The dance was seen in season 6 of the show, where the brother-sister duo went into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Also Read | Who Are Katrina Kaif's 'Best Friends Forever' In Bollywood?

Courteney has opened up about her daughters love for music in an interview with a popular entertainment portal. She mentioned that since starring in a music video in 2016, Coco has developed a love for musical theatre. She further added that her daughter has gone on to do approximately 22 plays already and is obsessed with it more than her school work. The actor pointed out that her daughter was in Addams Family and played the character of Mimi in Rent, and that this has excited her very much.

Also Read | What Is Maggie Wheeler Aka Janice From 'FRIENDS' Up To These Days?

Courteney mentioned that she would love to support her and continue to help her in this field. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star also told that Coco often has issues however she does somehow get the opportunities she deserves. The actor mentioned that she was extremely happy to see her daughter be so excited about this field of work.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.