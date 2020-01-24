Courteney Cox’s ‘last Supper’ Throwback Pictures With 'FRIENDS' Colleagues Are Unmissable

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today.

Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast. The lead actors seemingly enjoy a healthy and a cordial relationship off-camera till date, as they often share throwbacks and behind the scenes pictures from the hit show. Recently, actor Courteney Cox, who portrayed the character of Monica Geller in the show, shared a series of throwback pictures from the set.

Courteney Cox’s ‘Last Supper’ with FRIENDS colleagues is unmissable

Seems like Hollywood stars know the importance of having friends, as many celebrity friends like Adele-Harry Styles, Emma Stone-Jennifer Lawrence, and Jake Gyllenhall-Hugh Jackman have time and again helped each other land roles and defend against the gossip magazines. However, the iconic bond of the FRIENDS cast off-screen stands out of the lot, as they have always inspired the audience with their unique bond since the show went off-air.

Recently, Courteney Cox took to her official Instagram handle to share two throwback pictures from the sets of FRIENDS. As seen in the picture shared, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox can be seen posing for a happy picture, while enjoying their last supper together on the sets of FRIENDS.

The actor mentioned that the picture was clicked on January 23, 2004. Courteney Cox also shared a picture of the script from the last episode of FRIENDS. Take a look:

