Tom Hardy Starrer 'Capone' Trailer: America's Notorious Gangster Is On The Loose; Watch

The trailer of the most-awaited biographical crime drama Capone was recently released by the makers. Starring Tom Hardy, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of an infamous gangster Al Capone. The biopic Capone, helmed by Josh Tank, was reportedly announced in the year 2016, under the title Fonzo. However, during the release of the trailer of the Tom Hardy starrer, the director also revealed the new title of the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Josh Tank dropped the trailer of Capone captioning it as “Different title, My Cut”. The Capone trailer indicated that the movie is based on true events and shows off Tom Hardy in an unrecognizable avatar. A voiceover in the Capone trailer can be seen asking, “You know what is the difference between Adolph Hitler and Al Capone? Hitler’s dead."

Tom Hardy is essaying the lead role of America’s most notorious gangster as mentioned in the trailer. Capone in real life was reportedly like a king of Florida. Moving further, the trailer explores if Al Capone’s dementia was an elaborate act to hide a large sum of money.

Have a look at the Capone trailer here:

TRAILER.



Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12.



(Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

The real-life Capone reportedly made a name for himself in the Prohibition era, but as an older man, he suffered from dementia. For the unversed, Dementia is a syndrome in which there is a deterioration in thinking, behaviour and memory patterns. The movie Capone is set in based on the old age period of his life which features his struggles with jumbled memories. Along with Tom Hardy, the movie also stars Linda Cardellini, Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on May 12, 2020, as mentioned in the director’s tweet.

