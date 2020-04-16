Kourtney Kardashian Shares Priceless Snap Of Regin & Her Dog Enjoying Family Time At Home

Just like us, celebrities are also taking full advantage of the lockdown. They also are spending time with their family members and loved ones which they usually can't due to there hectic schedules. Kourtney Kardashian is no exception. The mom of three was seen enjoying her time with her youngest son Regin who is 5 years old. She took to her Instagram story to share a funny clip of the mother-son duo enjoying their time. Take a look at Kourtney's post here.

Read Also| Chris Hemsworth, Kourtney Kardashian & Other Hollywood Celebrities Top Instagram Posts

Kourtney Kardashian spends time with Regin amid lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story where she shared her son Regin's picture. In the picture, Kourtney Kardashian's son was seen sporting long hair and sitting at the table as someone held the family's Pomeranian pup Honey above his head. It seems like little Regin is laughing out loud as his eyes are closed. His smile in the picture looks priceless as he enjoys with his family. A big plate of pasta is kept in front of him, indicating he was at lunch when the pic was clicked.

Read Also| For The First Time In Years, Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Post-workout Drink

Kourtney Kardashian had revealed that during the Christmas in 2019 they got a second puppy. After which fans started to wonder if the Kardashian clan had quietly gotten rid of Honey. Instagram users also asked the eldest Kardashian on whether they still have the Pomeranian. To which Kourtney replied by saying that she still has Honey with her. She also shared a picture of the dog recently as he is seen in the arms of her daughter Penelope. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| Kourtney Kardashian Wears A Tiger Print Outfit, Fans Call Her Caption 'wasted Opportunity'

Read Also| Kourtney Kardashian Is Quitting 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' To Focus On Her Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.