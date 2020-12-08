Courteney Cox Posts A Behind-the-scenes Video Of Her Recreating The 'turkey Scene'; Watch

Courteney Cox has had a long career on television as well as films, but it is an undisputed fact that she is most known for her portrayal of the cleanliness-freak Monica, one of the lead characters in Friends, which happens to be one of the most-watched television show across the world. The actor posts frequently on her social media including Instagram, in which she is often seen referencing to the hit sitcom Friends that she was a part of. Courteney had recently posted a video in which she had recreated a popular scene from the show. She has now posted a behind-the-scenes video of shooting the former one; have a look at it.

Courteney Cox shares behind-the-scenes video of Friends' turkey scene recreation

Nearly a couple of weeks ago, on Thanksgiving, Courteney Cox has posted a video on her Instagram in which she had recreated the turkey scene in which Monica tries to amuse Chandler. The scene saw Cox wearing a big turkey on her head and flashing out movies that would eventually make Chandler laugh and confess his love for Monica.

This scene has become one of the many popular scenes of the show, especially among the fans of the show. Drawing out the delightful memory for her fans and followers, she had enacted this same seen on this year’s Thanksgiving.

This new behind-the-scenes video shows the extra effort that the actor had to take to make the previous video. This new video saw Courteney wearing plastic over her face and the actor made attempts to wearing the empty turkey on her face and having a quip while doing so.

The caption of this post read, “The (gross) truth!”. She had also put over-sized sunglasses on the turkey, just like she had done in Friends. Many people including her Friends colleague Lisa Kudrow and veteran actor Julianne Moore commented on the post of Courteney Cox’s turkey scene.

Image courtesy: Courteney Cox's Instagram comments

Friends first premiered in 1994 and ran for ten seasons, for ten years, before ending in 2004. Friends has become one of the most popular sitcoms in the world, watched by millions of people even after a decade and a half after it ended. This turkey scene happens to be one of the most memorable moments of the show, which will be surely familiar to all the fans of this show.

