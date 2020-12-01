Courteney Cox Shares What She Found On 'Scream' Set Following Her Return After 25 Years

Scream is an upcoming fifth instalment in the popular meta horror franchise of the same name. It marks the return of Courteney Cox in her original character of Gale Weathers in the film series. Now as the movie has completed filming, the actor penned a tribute to original director late Wes Craven.

Courteney Cox says Wes Anderson would be proud of the upcoming Scream film

Courteney Cox is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 10 million followers. As Scream wrapped shooting, she took to the social media platform to share her experience. The fifth instalment is helmed by Ready or Not directors, Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, being the first movie in the franchise not being directed by late Wes Craven. The acclaimed filmmaker died on August 30, 2015, at the age of 76.

The actor wrote that she was not sure what to expect as she returns to the series after 25 years. Cox mentioned that she found an “incredible new cast” and two “uber talented” filmmakers. She stated that Craven would be proud of the project. She also thanked original writer and reboot executive producer, Kevin Williamson. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S star shared an old picture with Wes Craven, along with the latest photos from the Scream set. Check out her post below.

Scream sequel cast has generated much hype with the involvement of old as well as new members. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies.

The new members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Sonia Ammar. They are cast in undisclosed roles and anyone among them could be the next killer or killers in the Scream movie.

The project is produced by James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Chad Villella, and William Sherak. The screenplay is by Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, based on the characters by Kevin Williamson. It will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Production company includes Radio Silence Productions, Project X Entertainment, Outerbanks Entertainment, and Spyglass Media Group. The shooting was held in Wilmington, North Carolina, the United States of America, from September to November 2020. Scream is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

