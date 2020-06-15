Courteney Cox's Massive Net Worth Will Have FRIENDS' Monica Gellar Yell 'I KNOW!'; Read

Courteney Cox is known best for her role as Monica Geller in the hit American sitcom Friends. The actor has also done many famous TV shows and movies and earned her fame in the Hollywood film industry. She has also worked as a producer and actor.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox wishes daughter Coco Arquette a 'happy sweet 16th', shares precious memory

Courteney Cox’s net worth

Courteney Cox's primary income source is through her acting projects as well as from her production company. Her net worth as of 2020 is $150 Million.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox's pictures with her friends from 'FRIENDS' show are #goals

Courteney Cox’s income from Friends

Courteney Cox has approximately earned $88 Million throughout the 10 seasons of Friends. In the first season, $22,500 per episode. By the second season, it was shifted to $960,000. In season three, she earned $1.875 million and by season 4, her income surged to $2.04 million. Season 5 saw her income reaching $2.5 million and season 6 it was $3.125 million. Seasons 7 and 8 have each and every Friends’ cast member getting $18 million per season. By the final two seasons, her income shifted to $1 million per episode.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox gets a special makeover from her teen daughter Coco; see here

Courteney Cox's possessions in Real Estate

Courteney Cox bought a house in Malibu for $17.15 million in the year 2007. She booked yet another home in Malibu, which was designed by the famous architect John Lautner. She bought it for $20 million. Cox also owns two condos in a luxury Sunset strip tower in Beverly Hills, which were both for around $5 million. Finally, in the year 2014, she sold her Beverley Hills home for $18 Million to the music producer Dr Luke.

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco is celebrating her birthday on June 15. Courteney was expecting with Coco during the last and final season of the show Friends. She was married to singer David Arquette till the year 2013. The actor took to her Instagram to share a cute video of Coco along with a heartfelt caption. The video shows her daughter doing some amazing dance on ice while skating. In the caption of the post, Courteney wrote:

Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you (2nd attempt...last version was blocked)

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox surprises a young fan after his 'Friends' themed party got cancelled

Source: Courteney Cox's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.