Courteney Cox Agrees To Be Part Of Ex-husband David Arquette's Documentary

David Arquette and Courteney Cox are one of those Hollywood couples who have remained very good friends even after their divorce. Recently in an interview, David revealed that Courteney has agreed to be a part of his documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. He also expressed his gratitude to his ex-wife for it. Here's what this is about.

Courtney Cox to be part of David Arquette's documentary?

In an interview with Hollywood Life, David Arquette revealed how he has asked his ex-wife, Courteney Cox to be a part of his documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. He also opened up about how he had embarrassed the FRIENDS star with his professional wrestling career. Arquette also added that he tends to embarrass people if they are not used to "over the top" personalities like his.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox were co-stars in the Scream franchise. After two years of dating, Arquette proposed to Cox in 1998 and a year later they tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in San Francisco. The couple also had a daughter Coco, whose godmother is Jennifer Aniston. However, their marriage ended after 13 years of marriage in 2013 but they split on amicable terms.

David Arquette is now married to Christina McLarty since 2015. The couple has two sons together, Charlie (6) and Augustus (3). On the other hand, Courteney Cox is currently dating Johnny McDaid.

In other news, David Arquette's documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette revolves around his career but mostly focuses on his wrestling. In a previous interview with The Guardian, Courteney Cox had revealed how this used to embarrass her. However, Arquette is not of the same opinion. He revealed to Hollywood Life that he never felt that wrestling had a negative effect on his career and much of it was his own doing.

However, it seems that Courteney Cox was not the only one embarrassed by David Arquette's wrestling career. His daughter, Coco also took some time to get used to her father's professional wrestling. In the documentary film, one can see Coco begging him not to do it but later bragging about it. You Cannot Kill David Arquette releases on August 28 this year.

