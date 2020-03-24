Courteney Cox Plays Pool Amid Quarantine, Asks If Anyone Wants To Join

Among many other stars, the FRIENDS star Courteney Cox is also self-isolating amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Like all the others, she also keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos from her daily routine. It is easy to get bored during the quarantine and it seems that the stars are always searching for fun things to do. Courteney Cox recently posted a social media story and asked her fans if anyone wants to play pool with her.

After the TikTok challenge, Courteney Cox is now playing pool in her house

ALSO READ | David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

Just recently, Courteney Cox took to her social media to show off her dancing moves. The actor was seen taking on the Why is Everything Chrome challenge after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. She is happily showing off her dance moves as she is dressed in a navy blue sweater top and a pair of blue jeans. Perfectly pulling off her waves, she has a pretty necklace tied around her neck.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Celebrates One Year Of Instagram, Shares Popular Video Posts; Watch

After the fun TikTok video, it seems that Courteney has now moved on to another fun activity. Courteney Cox took to her social media story to share a boomerang with her fans. She is seen breaking the pool rack and has captioned the story "Anyone Wanna play with me?"

Just before the Coronavirus pandemic, fans were going gaga over the FRIENDS reunion finally being announced. But later the shoot of the HBO Max Special with the cast was affected due to the Coronavirus spread. The shoot has now been pushed to may at its earliest. Fans have already been waiting for over 15 years for the reunion now, but it seems the wait is not yet over.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Reveals Her Thoughts About 'Friends' Reunion Special

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Learns To Play Alicia Keys' 'Underdog' With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.