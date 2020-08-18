'FRIENDS' Actor Courteney Cox Sells Her LA Condo In Multi-million Dollar Deal: Reports

As per a report published in Variety, Hollywood actor Courteney Cox is all set to bid adieu to one of the condos she owns in a plush area in Los Angeles. The report further adds that Courteney Cox sold one of her two adjoining units for $2.9 million in July, which is nearly $4,00,000 more than the original price, in which she had bought the condo in 2014. Details of the property are limited, as it was settled in an off-deal, however, Variety suggests that Courteney Cox’s condo is 1,300 square feet with one bedroom and two bathrooms.

Star-studded Apartment

The place also offers a view of the magnificent Hollywood Hills. Reportedly, the buyer is an entity linked to Angelique Soave, who is an L.A. socialite and the daughter of Detroit-based waste management mogul Tony Soave. Speaking about the residents, the tower has previously housed stars like David Geffen, Sidney Poitier, Elton John, and Cher. More so, stars like Mary Hart, Burt Sugarman, Sandra Bullock and Adam Sandler currently reside at the high-rise LA Tower.

Also Read | Desi Twitter Just Found Out About 'Friends' Indian Remake And They Can't Stop Laughing

Courteney Cox is currently isolating with her daughter, Coco at her LA home. Courteney owns a mountain compound in Malibu, which she had purchased 13 years ago. Currently, the FRIENDS star is dating Snow Patrol musician, Johnny McDaid.

Also Read | David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

Latest update on FRIENDS' reunion special

The much-awaited reunion of FRIENDS will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. Reportedly, FRIENDS was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May. However, the streaming service is running all 236 episodes of FRIENDS through the original sitcom's iconic 10-season run.

Also Read | Courteney Cox Wishes Boyfriend 'J' While Counting The Days Since They Last Met

All about the show

FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS follows the story of six friends, who indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening. The show was directed by James Burrows.

Also Read | Desi Twitter Just Found Out About 'Friends' Indian Remake And They Can't Stop Laughing

(Image credits: Courteney Cox Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.