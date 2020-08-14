Last Updated:

Desi Twitter Just Found Out About 'Friends' Indian Remake And They Can't Stop Laughing

'Friends', the American sitcom, is one of the most-loved shows. Recently, a netizen discovered the Indian version of the show, which evoked hilarious reactions.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
friends

Friends' popularity has soared with time. The show first premiered in the late 90s. However, the fans of the show still find it entertaining and relevant. And there are many references of the American sitcom in popular culture. Recently, a social media user shared a short clip from Friends' Indian version, which evoked a hilarious reaction from the internet. Here's the video, followed by the internet's reaction. 

Check out the video:

Also Read | Pune Police Urge All To Stay Indoors Amid Pandemic Using A Scene From 'FRIENDS'

Netizens react to Friends Indian remake 

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Says 'FRIENDS' Predicted The Year 2020, Shares A Video; See Clip

Also Read | How To Add Friends In Valorant: A Step-by-step Guide For Making New Friends

Details about Hello Friends show 

Hello Friends, starring Simone Singh, Aparna, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, and Nikhil Chinapa in the lead, was the Indian remake of FriendsHello Friends was directed by Ajit Pal and produced by Sunil Pal. The Friends Indian remake series premiered on September 6, 1999, and received a mixed response from the audience. 

The American sitcom premiered in 1994 and ran for a decade. Friends cast includes actors like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the lead roles. Friends is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and aired on NBC. 

Also Read | Radhika Pandit Loves Baking For Her Family And Friends And Her Instagram Is Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all