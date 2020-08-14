Desi Twitter Just Found Out About 'Friends' Indian Remake And They Can't Stop Laughing

Friends' popularity has soared with time. The show first premiered in the late 90s. However, the fans of the show still find it entertaining and relevant. And there are many references of the American sitcom in popular culture. Recently, a social media user shared a short clip from Friends' Indian version, which evoked a hilarious reaction from the internet. Here's the video, followed by the internet's reaction.

Check out the video:

experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87 — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020

Netizens react to Friends Indian remake

What on earth...The punjabi dubbed version of FRIENDS is much more palatable than this — saad (@urglish) August 13, 2020

Oh my poor poor eyes...

This devoured my innocence!!!!



I will never be same again 🤪🤪🤪🤪 — M (@techmagic007) August 14, 2020

Mandira Bedi was Monica (Courtney Cox) and Anil Dimbri your Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc)



Why God Why?? pic.twitter.com/ogF51YGcfI — Anshuman Reuben (@anshuman_reuben) August 14, 2020

This is absolute cringe, just like Roadies in the last decade. pic.twitter.com/FGaqhrjUSh — tOMMY (@tommy_bytes) August 14, 2020

Aaaarrgghh! What did I just.. how the heck can they.. pic.twitter.com/Q60mZo6N1i — Jiteen Khera (@jiteenkhera) August 13, 2020

Details about Hello Friends show

Hello Friends, starring Simone Singh, Aparna, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, and Nikhil Chinapa in the lead, was the Indian remake of Friends. Hello Friends was directed by Ajit Pal and produced by Sunil Pal. The Friends Indian remake series premiered on September 6, 1999, and received a mixed response from the audience.

The American sitcom premiered in 1994 and ran for a decade. Friends cast includes actors like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the lead roles. Friends is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and aired on NBC.

