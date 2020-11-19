'Scream 5' Official Title And First Images Out As It Wraps Filming; Know Details Here

Scream 5 has garnered much attention with its ensemble cast, including old and new additions. It is an upcoming reboot of the popular meta-horror franchise. Now the makers revealed that the movie has officially completed filming and dropped its title along with first images from the sets.

Scream 5 first photos and official title out as it wraps filming

The upcoming Scream movie began shooting in September in Wilmington, North Carolina, the United States of America. Nearly two months after that it has now wrapped filming, revealed executive producer Kevin Williamson. He shared the news on his social media handles along with some behind-the-sets images.

One of them also features Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox, who are returning to the franchise as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. The title of the film is simply kept as Scream. It is found troubling by many as they might get confused between the original movie and the forthcoming reboot. Scream is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. The project has more than a year to complete post-production.

That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/RCuhVUclG4 — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team (2/3) — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022. #ScreamMovie @ScreamMovies (3/3) — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) November 18, 2020

Scream is said to be more of a continuation of the series rather than a reboot, bringing old members back. Along with Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton will also reprise their characters as Dewey Riley and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream films. They were directed and created by late Wes Craven.

The new Scream 5 cast members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Sonia Ammar. They are cast in undisclosed roles and anyone among them could be the next killer or killers in the Scream movie. Plot details are kept under wraps.

Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will pen down the script. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on-board as well, as an executive producer.

