'Scream 5' Director Explains Why It Is Not Reboot, But 'connecting Sequel'

Scream is an upcoming film in the popular meta-horror franchise of the same name. The movie was said to be a reboot of the slasher series. Now one of the directors disclosed that it is a sequel rather than a reboot.

'Scream' director explains how it is sequel rather than reboot

The upcoming Scream movie will be helmed by Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. In a recent interview with Cinemablend, the latter explained how the movie is not a reboot, but more like a sequel. He said that they had this fear, and Bettinelli-Olpin alluded to this earlier, going into reading the script. The filmmaker stated that there is just so much weight in what those four movies are, and it speaks to the legacy characters. He asserted that is a fact that there are so many characters and there are also so many people who want to know more about them, want to have more story told with these characters.

Tyler Gillet mentioned that there is just a level of love and respect for the world that original director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson created. So, for them, it felt like the only way to do the film right was to create connectivity. He said that a lot of it is also just what the Scream movies are. The filmmaker explained that they are about lineage. They are about the evolution of pop culture and the evolution of the genre. And they cannot have something new without also giving a nod to what came before it. And paying respect and giving a bow to what followed, he noted.

Scream 5 sequel cast has garnered much attention, with old and new additions. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies. The new members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Sonia Ammar. They are cast in undisclosed roles and anyone among them could be the next killer or killers in the Scream movie.

Scream 5 official titled was revealed to be just Scream, which was questioned by many. The script is penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Scream 5 plot details are under wraps even though the movie has completed filming. Scream is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

