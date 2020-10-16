Neve Campbell To Be 'covered In Blood' In 'Scream 5', Shares Excitement About The Project

Scream 5 is an upcoming reboot or follow-up of the popular meta-horror franchise. The movie has grabbed much attention with its ensemble cast, including old and new additions. Neve Campbell is making her return as Sidney Prescott in the franchise. Now she has talked about the forthcoming project.

Also Read | Neve Campbell Announces Her Return As Sidney Prescott In 'Scream 5'; Read Details

Neve Campbell will be “covered in blood” in 'Scream 5'?

In a recent episode of The Talk, Neve Campbell opened up about Scream 5. She said that she is 47-years old and she is going to be covered in blood. The actor mentioned that she is excited to get back to the Scream film franchise. She stated that she is excited to see Courtney Cox and David Arquette, her old cast members who are also making a comeback in Scream 5. Campbell asserted that she is also excited to see the young new cast of the movie. She noted that she is eager to work with the new directors.

Also Read | 'Scream 5' Star Kyle Gallner Reveals The Upcomer Has The Magic Of The Original Film

Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5. Wes Craven directed the previous four films. The acclaimed filmmaker died on August 30, 2015, at the age of 76. His work on the Scream series was applauded by the audiences.

Neve Campbell revealed that she had been apprehensive because their “incredible director” Wes Craven, passed away and she was not sure about doing a film without him. But she mentioned that the new directors came to her with this “beautiful letter,” saying they have become filmmakers and love film because of Scream films and because of Wes Craven. Campbell asserted that they really want to be true to Craven’s story and his journey with these films. So, she was “really happy” to hear that, the actor noted.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid "so Excited" To Join 'Scream' Reboot's Cast

The cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/ZeMtaTedhp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Sonia Ammar Joins 'Scream 5' Cast, Shooting To Begin By End Of This Month

Scream 5 is said to be more of continuation of the series rather than a reboot, with bringing old members like Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton back. They will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks respectively, from the previous four Scream movies.

The new members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Sonia Ammar. Shooting has recently commenced on the project. Scream 5 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.