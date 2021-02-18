Courteney Cox Showcases Her Talent By Playing The 'FRIENDS' Theme Song On Piano

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox is known to break the internet with her content on Instagram. The actor shared a video playing the FRIENDS theme song on a piano. She also asked her followers to suggest some more songs to her. Several celebrities and fans reacted to Courteney's video.

Courteney Cox performs the FRIENDS theme song on a piano

Popular sitcom FRIENDS actor Courteney Cox took to her Instagram to share a video of herself playing a cover of I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts which is also known as the FRIENDS theme song. She played the cover on a piano along with musician Joel Taylor who accompanied her by playing his guitar. She even turned at the camera and tried the iconic clap from the song. She asked her fans, "How’d I do?" and also asked them to suggest to her some more songs to learn on her piano. Here's Courteney Cox's Instagram video:

Reactions on Courteney Cox's Instagram video showcasing her talent

Courteney's comment section was flooded with praises. Footballer David Beckham commented, "OMG OMG" on her video. Canadian actor Connor Price commented that Courteney wakes up every day and thinks, "I'd like to break the internet today." Other celebrities mentioned that she was "Brilliant" and "Adorable". Love Island actor Arielle Vandenberg called Courteney "Queen of keys'. A fan wrote that the cover made their Day, their week and even their year referring to the song. Others complimented her as she learnt the song on very short notice. Fans also seemed curious about the FRIENDS reunion and asked her as to when are they shooting. A fan seemed confused and asked how many claps are there in the song's clap. Here are some reactions to her piano cover.

A sneak peek into Courteney Cox's Instagram

Courteney Cox shared an adorable video with her pet dogs Bear and Lily on her Instagram. On Valentine's day, she got a heart-shaped cake baked for them with their miniature fondant figures on it. She told Bear and she got this cake on his behalf for Lily on Valentine's day. She also mentioned that even though they're brother-sister, it's still love. In the end, Taylor Swift's song Love Story is played in the background.

