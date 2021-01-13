Jennifer Aniston Shares A Pic With Courtney Wearing A Mask, Says 'it Isn't Over Yet'

Friends fame Jennifer Anniston took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, to share a picture with her best friend and co-star Courteney Cox as they both donned a similar mask. The actor also urged fans to continue wearing their mask. It was a throwback picture as both Friends stars shared the same picture back in July 2020.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer Anniston shared a picture of her and co-star posing for the camera wearing a mask. In the picture, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox can be seen showing off their blue coloured tie-dye face mask. Jennifer donned a grey top opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brow and no makeup, while Courtney, on the other hand, donned a denim jacket and opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and black eyeliner.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details to the same. She wrote, “This isn’t over yet… wear a mask and do your part”. Check out the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, and much more on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her social media handle. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a captivating picture and a motivating quote on 'self-love'. The post reads "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there". Take a look at the post below.

Earlier, Jennifer received backlash on social media after she posted a picture of a Christmas tree ornament that had 'our first pandemic' written on it. While some called her 'heartless', many also went on to defend her. The actor wrote, “Our first pandemic, where millions...died!" a user commented while another wrote, "Celebrities...live in a different world." Another user wrote, " 'I didn't see it this way. Maybe it's just a souvenir for the future? Idk if she meant to celebrate.'" Aniston is recently active on her social media handles. She used her profile to create different PSA's during COVID, including using masks and the importance of voting.

