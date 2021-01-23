Cole Sprouse Reveals He Was Teased By The 'FRIENDS' Cast For Having A Crush On Jennifer

Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse is currently seen in Netflix's Riverdale as Jughead Jones. When he was a little boy, he portrayed Ross' son Ben in the Warner Bros television show FRIENDS. In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cole revealed that he was teased by the cast and crew of the show for having a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston when he was young. Take a look at what the actor shared while talking about his experience of working on FREINDS.

Cole Sprouse was teased for having a crush on Jennifer in FRIENDS

Since 2001, Cole started appearing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS as Ross Geller's son. Ben was the son of Ross and Carol who turned into a lesbian and divorced Ross. In the show, Cole was seen hanging out with Jennifer Aniston to get to know her character Aunt Rachel (Rachel Green) well. In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Cole Sprouse mentioned that he didn't always enjoy the sets of FRIENDS. At the age of 8, he struggled to keep things professional with Jennifer considering he had a huge crush on the actor.

He shared that since then, he learnt how to maintain his composure in front of co-star crushes. He also revealed that he was so fond of Jennifer during his pre-teen that he was even teased for it on the set. He mentioned that as a child, he used to stammer in front of the actor and forget his lines. Although he shared that sometimes he did so to get her attention and is not embarrassed about the same. He added that the whole world had a crush on her and it was valid enough for him to behave in such a way. Cole said that he was teased by the cast of FRIENDS right in front of Jennifer.

Cole will soon be having a reunion with the FRIENDS cast and relive his crushes for Jennifer Aniston. The reunion is set to air later this year. Lisa Kudrow made an announcement recently on Twitter saying that the reunion was definitely happening as she shot some scenes.

