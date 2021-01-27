Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Blonde Hair Look On Sets Of 'The Morning Show'; See Pic

On January 27, 2021, Jennifer Aniston took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of morning selfies featuring herself and her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan. In the selfie pictures, the 51-year-old actor flaunted her lighter blonde hair and her signature layers from the sets of her drama The Morning Show. The shoot of The Morning Show Season Two was supposed to commence filming a few months back, however owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot was postponed.

Jennifer Aniston poses with her hairstylist Chris McMillan

Also read: Jennifer Aniston Goes ‘back To Work’, Shares Pictures From 'The Morning Show' Sets

In the picture, she can be seen smiling adorably and her hairstylist can be seen posing behind her looking at the camera. Jennifer wore a white tee while Chris wore a Nike sweatshirt and a white mask. She wore minimal makeup and flaunted her evergreen smile. Jennifer captioned the post as “Aaand, we’re back…” with a starry-eyed face and a clapper board emoticon.

Also read: Justin Theroux Spotted With An Enormous Basket In NYC As He Walks His Dog Kuma

As soon as the pictures were posted, many of her friends from the industry dropped positive comments. Her co-actor Reese Witherspoon commented, “YES WE ARE!!” with a red heart. Julianne Moore added, “Hello cuties!!”. Rita Wilson commented, “Welcome back!!! Miss you!” while Colette Baron commented, “The Morning Show is top tier television. Excited for this!”.

Her makeup artist Angela Levin too wrote, “My darlings” with several kissing emojis. Jessi Cayellin, complimenting Jennifer, wrote, “Best pandemic hair” with a pair of fire and trophy emoticons.

Also read: Cole Sprouse Reveals He Was Teased By The 'FRIENDS' Cast For Having A Crush On Jennifer

Jennifer is an active Instagram user. The actor also posted a picture of her style team members- Chris and Angela on her Insta story. She captioned the picture as ‘DREAM TEAM’ with a loving face and praying hands emoticon. The actor is currently also gearing up for the much-awaited Friends reunion special, reported People. According to the outlet, Lisa Kudrow has already shot several of her scenes for the scheduled reunion. While appearing on a podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, the Friends actor revealed that the reunion is scheduled to shoot in ‘early spring’.

She further added that she along with her co-actors- Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer- has already shot few scenes of the upcoming reunion. Lisa also revealed that the cast of the Friends will not be reprising their iconic characters but will be chatting as themselves.

Image Source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Also read: Jennifer Aniston Shares A Pic With Courtney Wearing A Mask, Says 'it Isn't Over Yet'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.