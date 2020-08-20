Courteney Cox Wishes 'talented & Funny' Matthew Perry On His B'day With An Unseen Pic

Courteney Cox had the sweetest birthday wish for her FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry. Courteney took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her and Matthew. The picture seems to be taken on their famous sitcom’s set. Ever since the picture was posted, fans had been sharing it constantly on social media.

Courteney Cox wishes Matthew Perry on his birthday

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry were one of the most-loved on-screen couples in the ’90s. Courteney and Matthew starred as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on the hit TV show FRIENDS. Since then, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is considered to give #couplegoals by many fans.

No wonder Courteney Cox’s birthday wish for Matthew Perry is winning over the internet. The FRIENDS actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday message for Perry. In this Instagram story, Courteney Cox shared a new never before seen picture of the two real-life friends.

While Cox is posing in a red top and cap, Matthew Perry looks dapper in a blue t-shirt and green jacket. Along with this picture, Courteney Cox also wrote, “Happy birthday to my talented, funny, friend! @mattyperry4”. Take a look at Courteney Cox’s birthday post for Matthew Perry here:

As mentioned earlier, since the two actors were paired on the hit sitcom, fans of the show to this day ship the on-screen couple. So when Courteney Cox posted this sweet throwback, FRIENDS fans could not handle it. This throwback picture of the two went viral in no time.

Many fans took to Twitter and shared this picture and also shared their comments about it. One fan wrote how Courteney blessed the world with an unseen “Matteney” pic. “Matteney” is the ship name of the actors in the real-life whereas “Mondler” is the on-screen ship name for Monica and Chandler.

Another fan also commented on this throwback said that he likes how Courteney always leans on Matthew’s shoulder while clicking a picture. Along with this new throwback, this fan also shared many other old pictures of the on-screen couple. One fan who was excited about Courteney’s birthday post for Matthew took to Twitter and shared her reaction a day before Perry’s birthday. Take a look at all these reactions here:

COURTENEY COX BLESSING THE PLANET WITH AN UNSEEN MATTENEY PIC

WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/x2OwN2qaG0 — we got a new matteney pictureðŸ¥º (@mondlerspam) August 19, 2020

courteney cox leaning on matthew perry, that’s it that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/B5wCe7QZM4 — sara (@alwayscourteney) August 19, 2020

Me waiting for Courteney's post tomorrow for Matthew's birthday

ðŸŽªðŸŽªðŸŽªðŸ¤¡ðŸ¤¡ðŸ¤¡ — Emma âŽŠ (@emma_Iax) August 18, 2020

