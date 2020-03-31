Covid-19 Lockdown: Quarantine Challenges That Have Trended So Far On Social Media

The COVID-19 lockdown time has brought us to follow some necessary rules of social distancing, self-isolation, and work from home. During these quarantine days, one thing that has always kept us busy and entertained is social media. Amidst the plethora of memes and media updates, there are also some unique challenges that get viral on social media. These challenges have brought a whole new perspective of our lives at home and also a way to let go of our boredom while stuck in quarantine. Let’s have a look at these trending social media challenges that have become popular during the quarantine.
You must have come across several social media posts that have a hashtag of #onlyuntil tomorrow or #untiltomorrow as the caption. No further elaboration is given. Once you like such pick, the person DMs you to post your picture or any picture dear to you on your social media handle and copy-paste the same hashtags. The person liking your said post has to follow suit and you have to message him the same challenge.
In this unique challenge, people all around are fighting against this pandemic by dancing their way through this quarantine and social distancing. Here are some videos of the Quarantine dance-off challenge.
Celebrities and popular social media personalities are challenging each other for the #safehands challenge. The challenge involves washing your hands for a full 20 seconds and posting a video about it. A lot of celebs are encouraging this challenge as a way of promoting hygiene and the need for sanitization among the masses.
