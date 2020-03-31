'Caterpillar Flower Clock' Puzzle To Solve During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Whatsapp puzzles have been doing rounds on the internet. During the time of the lockdown, these puzzles have become quite popular for people to kill time. A recent puzzle that has been doing rounds is the Caterpillar Clock Flower Puzzle'. In the puzzle, there are some caterpillars, clocks and flowers and the people are supposed to guess the final answer based on the hints given. In case you also got this puzzle and are looking for answers, then read below to know the answers to these puzzles.

Can you solve the below Caterpillar Flower Clock Puzzle?

Image Credits: MindYourLogic Riddles/Youtube

Answer:

26 is the answer

Explanation:

Equation 1: (5+2) + (5+2) + (5+2) = 21 (Caterpillar = 5 and Flower = 2; On caterpillar's head there is a flower)

Equation 2: 6 + 6 + (5+2) = 19

Equation 3: 2 + 6 + (5+2) = 15

Equation 4: 6 + (2+2) x 5 = 26 (Caterpillar = 6 ; There is 6 dots in this caterpillar & there are 2 flowers & clock shows 5 o clock in last equation so clock = 5)

These Whatsapp puzzles can help you to pass time during the quarantine. You can also forward these puzzles to your friends and family members on WhatsApp groups and give them a time limit to solve the puzzle. Solving these Whatsapp puzzles is also a great way to keep your brain cells active and occupied.

During the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic as declared by the World Health Organisation, the world is closer to stand by position. Taking the right measures is the only way to stay prevented from the deadly novel Coronavirus. Some of the few measures are staying quarantined at home and washing hands regularly. The United States of America has been highly affected due to this pandemic. Italy is the second country which has been highly affected by the Coronavirus.

In India, nearly 1,251 people have reportedly been affected due to the Pandemic Coronavirus and nearly 32 people have succumbed to it, as per the latest reports. PM Narendra Modi has declared the country to be locked down till April 21, with allowance for essential commodities and medical shops to function regularly.

