Guess The Movie Name: A Fun WhatsApp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Here are the answers to ‘guess the movie name’ game. This puzzle is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media and is rather creative.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
guess the movie name

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. As a result, one has too much time in one's hands. Even if you are working from home, or engaged in online studies, there is enough time left. So, several curators have come up with WhatsApp quiz and WhatApp puzzle answers to keep you busy throughout the day. Some of these WhatsApp quizzes are not easy to solve. One such WhatsApp quiz is ‘Guess the movie name’ quiz.

Also Read | Guess The Bank Names: Answers To Super-fun Whatsapp Puzzle

Here are the questions to Guess the movie name WhatsApp quiz!

In this WhatsApp quiz, you are supposed to answer or guess the movie name by the given abbreviation. This abbreviation stands for the film with the same starting letters. The WhatsApp puzzle answers to this game will come from your knowledge of films over the years.  If you know the film name, then jot it down on a paper. Finally, come back and see if you have all the answers right.

Also Read | Here's A Fun Word-based Puzzle To Solve During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Guess the movie name: Example. AAA - Andaz Apna Apna

  1. AAA -
  2. BBB -
  3. CCCC -
  4. DDD -
  5. FF -
  6. GGG -
  7. HH -
  8. III -
  9. JJJ -
  10. KKK -
  11. LLL -
  12. MM -
  13. NNN -
  14. PP -
  15. RR -
  16. SSS -
  17. TT -

Not sure if you are right about ‘guess the movie name’ game? Here are 'Guess the movie name' answers:

  1. AAA - Amar Akbar Anthony
  2. BBB - Band Baja Baraat
  3. CCCC - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
  4. DDD – Dil Dhadakne Do
  5. FF - Fast forward
  6. GGG - Go Goa gone
  7. HH –Horrible Histories
  8. III - Ishq Ishq Ishq
  9. JJJ - John Johnny Janardan
  10. KKK - Kiss Kiski Kismat
  11. LLL - Love Love Love
  12. MM - Meri Mohabbat
  13. NNN – Neal ‘N’ Nikki
  14. PP – Pareshan Parind
  15. RR – Rowdy Rathore
  16. SSS - Satyam Shivam Sundaram
  17. TT – The Terminator

Guess the movie name game is easy for people who have great knowledge about movies. However, for some, it might not prove to be that easy to decipher the movie name. No matter what, the game is fun to pass time during coronavirus lockdown. These games can take off your attention from despair and let you focus on something else. If you are stuck on any step guess the movie name, the above answers will help you here.

Also Read | Ants In My Pants: Answers To The Popular Whatsapp Puzzle That Has Been Doing Rounds

Also Read | Indian Food Dishes Puzzle: A Fun Whatsapp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
