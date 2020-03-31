Guess The Movie Name: A Fun WhatsApp Game To Solve During COVID-19 Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. As a result, one has too much time in one's hands. Even if you are working from home, or engaged in online studies, there is enough time left. So, several curators have come up with WhatsApp quiz and WhatApp puzzle answers to keep you busy throughout the day. Some of these WhatsApp quizzes are not easy to solve. One such WhatsApp quiz is ‘Guess the movie name’ quiz.

Here are the questions to Guess the movie name WhatsApp quiz!

In this WhatsApp quiz, you are supposed to answer or guess the movie name by the given abbreviation. This abbreviation stands for the film with the same starting letters. The WhatsApp puzzle answers to this game will come from your knowledge of films over the years. If you know the film name, then jot it down on a paper. Finally, come back and see if you have all the answers right.

Guess the movie name: Example. AAA - Andaz Apna Apna

AAA - BBB - CCCC - DDD - FF - GGG - HH - III - JJJ - KKK - LLL - MM - NNN - PP - RR - SSS - TT -

Not sure if you are right about ‘guess the movie name’ game? Here are 'Guess the movie name' answers:

AAA - Amar Akbar Anthony BBB - Band Baja Baraat CCCC - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke DDD – Dil Dhadakne Do FF - Fast forward GGG - Go Goa gone HH –Horrible Histories III - Ishq Ishq Ishq JJJ - John Johnny Janardan KKK - Kiss Kiski Kismat LLL - Love Love Love MM - Meri Mohabbat NNN – Neal ‘N’ Nikki PP – Pareshan Parind RR – Rowdy Rathore SSS - Satyam Shivam Sundaram TT – The Terminator

Guess the movie name game is easy for people who have great knowledge about movies. However, for some, it might not prove to be that easy to decipher the movie name. No matter what, the game is fun to pass time during coronavirus lockdown. These games can take off your attention from despair and let you focus on something else. If you are stuck on any step guess the movie name, the above answers will help you here.

