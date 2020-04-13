Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 & Suicide Squad 2 To Be Delayed By Covid? James Gunn Answers

COVID-19 has wrecked havoc across the world and across industries. Not just political events, even sports competitions and films releases have been pushed since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While some of the biggest films have been delayed, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Suicide Squad 2 might be able to stick to the schedule, as per helmer James Gunn.

The filmmaker has revealed that both the films are unlikely to be affected due to COVID-19. Gunn recently took to Twitter to share that there was no reason for Suicide Squad 2 release date to move, because they were 'on or ahead' of the schedule.

He added that they were ‘extremely fortunate’ to have completed the shooting, and the rest can be managed, thanks to a post production team and studio with ‘foresight’ that will take on editing from homes. Gunn also said he was working on the cut at the moment and though editing has been ‘smooth’, he said other factors like the release of posters, trailers have been ‘slow.’

Here’s the post

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

When a netizen asked if that would also be the case with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director answered that the plans were the same as it was before the coronavirus outbreak.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Suicide Squad 2 has been confirmed for release on August 6, 2021. Though Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is also expected to hit the theatres in 2021, no official release date has been announced by the makers yet.

Earlier, films like No Time to Die, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow's release dates were pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because theatres across the world have been shut.

