Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 & Suicide Squad 2 To Be Delayed By Covid? James Gunn Answers

Hollywood News

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' and 'Suicide Squad 2' could get delayed. James Gunn cleared the air on Twitter.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3', 'Suicide Squad 2' to be delayed? James Gunn answers

COVID-19 has wrecked havoc across the world and across industries. Not just political events, even sports competitions and films releases have been pushed since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.  While some of the biggest films have been delayed, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Suicide Squad 2 might be able to stick to the schedule, as per helmer James Gunn.

READ: 'Farscape' Inspired 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', Says James Gunn

READ: Vin Diesel Reveals Which Version Of Groot Will Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

The filmmaker has revealed that both the films are unlikely to be affected due to COVID-19. Gunn recently took to Twitter to share that there was no reason for Suicide Squad 2 release date to move, because they were 'on or ahead' of the schedule.

He added that they were ‘extremely fortunate’ to have completed the shooting, and the rest can be managed, thanks to a post production team and studio with ‘foresight’ that will take on editing from homes. Gunn also said he was working on the cut at the moment and though editing has been ‘smooth’, he said other factors like the release of posters, trailers have been ‘slow.’

Here’s the post 

When a netizen asked if that would also be the case with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director answered that the plans were the same as it was before the coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: 'Suicide Squad': Netizens Guess Popular Movie With 'wrong Answers Only'

Suicide Squad 2 has been confirmed for release on August 6, 2021. Though Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is also expected to hit the theatres in 2021, no official release date has been announced by the makers yet.

Earlier, films like No Time to Die, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow's release dates were pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because theatres across the world have been shut.

READ: 'Most Fulfilling Time': James Gunn Celebrates 'The Suicide Squad' Filming Wrap

 

 

