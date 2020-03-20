'Suicide Squad': Netizens Guess Popular Movie With 'wrong Answers Only'

With a lot of negativity hovering over the Internet these days, a recent innovative yet funny initiative by Netflix India is making social media a happy place. Recently, the 'wrong answers only' trend has been doing rounds on TikTok. Catching-up with the trend, the streaming platform shared the poster of a famous family drama asking about the name to which wrong answers were only welcomed.

To participate in the trend, one has to answer a question or in this case, name an iconic movie but with incorrect responses only. The game aims to get as creative. Taking the rule seriously, this is exactly what folks can be seen doing in the comment section of the Netflix India post. The picture posted on March 18 now has almost 91,000 likes and 4,500 comments. Featuring versatile stars like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, and Sonali Bendre, the poster shows an iconic scene from a movie about never-ending-wedding ceremonies, Hum Sath Sath Hai. The caption reads “Guess the movie. Wrong answers only”.

Wrong guesses only

The poster when uploaded on Instagram received several hilarious takes from the users on the photo-sharing application.

One of the users commented “power rangers” to which the Netflix India page replied by saying “SPD emergency”. This interaction may have opened the floodgates of nostalgia for all late 90’s and early ‘00’s children as it got almost 400 likes within seconds of upload.

In this time of coronavirus outbreak where the world is going under complete lockdown and people are adopting the idea of social distancing, the image has created a sensation among the users because of the stars standing close to each other, despite several warnings of maintaining a distance have been issued.



Some of them were prompt to point a finger at the same but again funnily and hilariously. One of the users commented, "@netflix_in hum saaf saaf hai! #corona," while another wrote, "Hum quarantined hai... (No offense)."

"Suicide Squad," chimed the third.

