'Most Fulfilling Time': James Gunn Celebrates 'The Suicide Squad' Filming Wrap

American filmmaker and musician, James Gunn took to Instagram to announce that the filming of the much-awaited sequel of Suicide Squad has finished. In a heartwarming post, Gunn also paid tribute to his late father and dog and further mentioned that it was a hard time for him. Gunn also shared a photo of the movie's full cast and crew and noted that 'professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness' of his crew inspired him every day.

The caption read, “And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie”.

It further read, “The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies”.

READ: Jennifer Aniston Stunned Critics With These Scenes From 'The Good Girl', Take A Look

The Suicide Squad is set to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021, and is also expected to be a continuation of the DCEU narrative. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Furthermore, Idris Elba and John Cena are some of the many new additions to the franchise.

READ: 'Gogglebox' Stars Steph, Dom Parker Could Sell Their Manor For £5 Million

'Great vision'

Gunn has also replaced director David Ayer and he looked to the 1980s 'Suicide Squad' comics for inspiration. While speaking to an international media outlet, John Cena opened about the film and said that the first ten pages of the script are exactly like a movie in itself. He further even praised Gunn and said that he has a 'great vision'.

Cena said that the guy steering the ship, James Gunn is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that they connect with other members of the crew. The franchise’s prequel, Suidice Squad certainly had a huge impact on the audience. It had certainly created their target audience with stars playing iconic characters like Will Smith as Death Stroke, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as Joker.

READ: Robert Pattinson's Must-watch Indie Films From 'The Lighthouse' To 'The Rover'

READ: Daniel Craig Reveals He Wasn't Allowed To Drive For Chase Sequences In 'No Time To Die'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.