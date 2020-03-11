Vin Diesel Reveals Which Version Of Groot Will Appear In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

Vin Diesel will soon be seen in superhero film Bloodshot. The actor provided his voice to 'Groot' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also said to reprise his role as Groot in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Now Diesel revealed which version of Groot might appear in the film.

Alpha Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

In an interview with an online portal, Vin Diesel was asked about his character in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Answering the question, he said that he only has two words about the character and it is "Alpha Groot". It seems to be the natural process of his role growing in the movie.

There are different versions of Groot that has appeared on the big screens. In Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), there was a grown-up Groot who sacrifices himself for the others and he was seen in a small plant form in the credit scenes. Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) was adored by many. In Avengers: Endgame (2019), Teenage Groot was seen.

Groot is an extraterrestrial, sentient tree-like creature who can grow himself like a tree. It is speculated that Alpha Groot will be a level down of King Groot, who is a fully grown powers version on the comic book. Alpha Groot is said to be a bulky version of Groot’s first appearance in the films.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be directed by James Gunn who has also helmed the first two instalments. It is said to star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff as they reprise there role as Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula and Mantis respectively. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

