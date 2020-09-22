'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Featured Constance Wu & Henry Golding As Lead Couple

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic-comedy film which released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around a young woman, Rachel Chu, who decides to meet her boyfriend's family, which turns out to be billionaires of Asia. The film has been directed by Jon M Chu and is an adaptation of a global bestseller. Crazy Rich Asians was a huge success worldwide for its engaging script and execution. Here is a look at the cast of Crazy Rich Asians that carried the film well.

Crazy Rich Asians cast

1. Constance Wu as Rachel

Constance Wu plays the role of Rachel Chu in the film Crazy Rich Asians. She is a celebrated actor from Virginia who has been seen in various films and TV series. She is remembered for her role in films like Hustlers and Parallels, amongst others.

2. Henry Golding as Nick

Henry Golding is seen playing the role of Nick Young in the rom-com film. He is a much-loved actor and model from Malaysia who has been seen in various famous films and shows. He is loved by fans for his work in films like The Gentlemen and Last Christmas.

3. Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor

Michelle Yeoh plays the role of Nick’s mother, Eleanor Young. She is a critically acclaimed Malaysian actor who has also won multiple awards for her convincing performances. She is remembered for her role in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies.

4. Gemma Chan as Astrid

Gemma Chan can be seen playing the role of Astrid Young Teo in the film. She is a British actor who worked in a wide range of high-rated films and shows. She is remembered for her work in films like Mary Queen of Scots and The Eternals, amongst others.

5. Lisa Lu as Ah Ma

Lisa Lu plays Ah Ma in Crazy Rich Asians. She is a senior actor from China who has featured in various Hollywood films. She is remembered for her work in films like 2012, The Last Emperor, and 12 Golden Ducks, amongst others.

6. Awkwafina as Peik Lin

Awkeafina plays the character of Peik Lin Goh in the romantic film. She is a much-loved actor from New York, who has left a lasting impression in the film industry, over the years. She was seen in films like Ocean’s 8 and The Farewell.

7. Harry Shum Jr. as Charlie

Harry Shum Jr. is seen playing the role of Charli Wu in the dramatic film. He is an actor from Costa Rica who has been a part of various films and shows. He played a key role in Glee and Step Up 2, amongst others.

8. Ken Jeong as Wye Mun Goh

Ken Jeong plays the role of Wye Mun Goh. He is a much-loved actor and comedian from Detroit who has been seen in a number of western films and shows. He is highly appreciated for his work in films like The Hangover.

9. Sonoya Mizuno as Araminta

Sonoya Mizuno plays the role of Arminta Lee in the much-loved film. She is a talented actor from Tokyo who has been a part of various award-winning films and shows. She played a key role in films like Ex Machina and La La Land.

10. Chris Pang as Colin

Chris Pang appears as Colin Khoo in Crazy Rich Asians. He has worked in various films in short yet pivotal roles. He is remembered for his work in films like Palm Spring and Charlie’s Angels.

