'Mulgi Zali Ho' Cast: Check Out The Cast Of Marathi Serial Starring Sharvari Pillai

Many new Marathi shows have started airing in September including serials like Devmanus, Mulgi Zali Ho, Aai Mazi Kalubai, Swami Samartha, and others. Here are all the characters who play important roles in the serial titled Mulgi Zali Ho. The show started airing on Star Pravah from September 2nd.

The Marathi serial can also be watched on the OTT platform Hotstar as well. The serial airs Monday to Saturday at 9 pm. Directed by Shailesh Shirshekar, the show is produced by Sujana Ghai, Hemant Ruprel, Ranjeet Thakur in Panorama Entertainment Pvt. Ltd studio. Check out the complete cast of the Marathi serial.

Sharvani Pillai as Uma (Aai)

Sharvani Pillai could be seen as the lead protagonist in the Marathi serial Mulgi Zali Ho. She is known for her work in movies like A Paying Ghost (2015), Asehi Ekada Vhave (2018) and Sau Shashi Deodhar (2014). She rose to fame after her portrayal in Tu Tithe Mee, where she played the daughter of the protagonist which was played by Mohan Joshi. In Bollywood, Sharvani was last seen in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge as well.

Savita Malpekar as Sasubai

Savita Malpekar is a popular Marathi actress. She is known for playing roles in many Marathi movies since 1988 when she first made her debut with Aai Pahije. Savita is known for her portrayals in movies like Hahakaar, Hathyar: Face to Face with Reality, Kunku Lavte Mahercha, Gadya Aapla Gaon Bara, Aa Bb Kk, Me Shivaji Park and Mulshi Pattern, Swami Public Ltd., Natsamrat, Aapla Manus, and Shikari.

Kiran Mane as Vilas Patil (Father)

Kiran Mane is a popular Indian actor who works in Hindi and Marathi movies and television serials. He is known for his work in Apaharan (2005), Swarajya (2011) and Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend (2019). Here is a picture of the actor from his own social media account.

Other casts of 'Mulgi Zali Ho'

Divya Pugaonkar as Sajiri

Pratiksha Mungekar as Sakshi

Yogesh Sohoni as Shaunak

Pradnya Jawle – Edke as Vaishali

Prajakta Navnale as Siddhi

Shweta Ambikar as Shweta

Srujan Deshpande as Rohan Patil

Chitra Khare as Seema / Heroine (Aai) Friend

Apoorva Sapkal as Gauri

Dnyanesh Wadekar as RajaBhai (Uma’s Brother)

Aanand Kale as Rajan

According to the trailer of the serial Mulgi Zali Ho, the Marathi serial seems to heavily related to female infanticide. In the trailer, one can see that the father and her mother wants a lineage for their family in the form of a son and therefore he throws his wife out of their house since she bears a girl child. The mother could be seen trying to take her own life after this incident but somehow stops before taking this gruesome step.

Marathi serials have nowadays been coming up with a variety of storylines which attract the viewers. Apart from Marathi cinema, there have been many movies and serials which have raised awareness about different social issues and stigmas.

The Marathi serial Mulgi Zali Ho takes on the story of a mother who decides to give birth to her girl child even after she faces abandonment from her husband's family. The same social issues have been addressed in many movies like Asehi Ekda Vhave, Deool, Jogwa and TV shows like Damini and Avantika, to name a few.

